A heartfelt homecoming

MENDON — A local preschooler got the surprise of a lifetime during class at Mendon Elementary School Thursday.

Four-year-old Reece Baker was reunited with his 20-year-old brother Alexandar McDaniel, who just recently returned home after 10 months away as a specialist with the United States Army, stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado and deployed to Kuwait.

McDaniel, who has been in the Army for the past two and a half years, said it wasn’t too hard to keep the surprise a surprise.

“It’s a part of the job to be able to keep stuff from other people, because I’m giving information every day that I’m not supposed to give to anybody else, and stuff like that, so it wasn’t really that hard,” McDaniel said. “I was talking to my mom about me coming home, and I realized, ‘my siblings aren’t listening in, they don’t know I’m going to be home, I can surprise [Reece],’ and I can definitely surprise him, because odds are, even if he overheard, he wouldn’t remember.”

The plan had been in the works for almost a month between McDaniel, his mom, school administration, and Reece’s teachers at Mendon Elementary’s Great Start Readiness Program, Donna Dunlap and Jamie Zechlinski.

“Reece’s mom came to me about three weeks ago, and said McDaniel was coming home,” Dunlap said. “It brought tears to my eyes, and it warms my heart he wanted to come and surprise him.”

McDaniel called Reece his “favorite sibling,” and said the two do a lot of stuff together when he’s home, playing with him and reading to him often. Dunlap said Reece talks about his brother all the time in class.

“Just yesterday, as a matter of fact, he’s like, ‘yeah, my brother’s in the Army,’” Dunlap said. “He doesn’t really know where he is, but he knows he’s in the Army, he knows that he’s 20, and he talks about his older siblings. He also makes arts and crafts for him quite often.”

McDaniel said seeing Reece was the only thing he thought about on his way back home.

“I was really excited about it. I was on the train last night, and that was all I could think about, seeing my little brother and surprising him,” McDaniel said.

When the time came to surprise him, Reece had a relaxed, but still excited reaction. Upon seeing his brother while going to his chair in class, Reece smiled and hugged him, then promptly went straight to his seat at a desk. After some light-hearted chuckles from everyone involved, Reece got up and hugged him again, and the reunion officially started.

“I expected a little bit more excitement when he showed up,” McDaniel said, chuckling.

“We weren’t quite sure how he was going to react,” Dunlap said. “Some kids would jump up and down and into his arms, and he’s a little more reserved. So, we weren’t exactly sure.”

Talking with his brother, Reece said he was surprised to see him, and didn’t think he was going to come to his classroom.

“It’s so cool,” Reece said.

Dunlap said this moment was the “highlight of the year” for Reece, and that she was excited to see the reunion happen.

“I’m so excited for the family,” Dunlap said.

McDaniel said he will be home until Feb. 7, and after that, he won’t be home again until September. He said he was excited to spend more time with his little brother, since it was different for him watching Reece grow up compared to his other siblings.

“I’ve watched all three of my little siblings grow up, and I joined the Army when he was 2 years old, and my other youngest sibling was about 1 year old,” McDaniel said. “It’s definitely been different and harder not being there, watching him grow up, and helping my parents raise him. I do appreciate the time with him.”

Before he left the classroom to head back home, McDaniel told Reece to stay in school and keep learning.

“Keep learning, because school is important,” McDaniel told his little brother. “Trust me on that.”

