Health agency: No major health risks associated with smoke from fire

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP — Local health agencies say there is no concern for any health related hazards or risk associated with the smoke from a fire that started last week in Mottville Township.

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency has been in contact with the Kalamazoo District Office of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Air Quality Division regarding the potential health effects of the fire that has effected 15 acres.

At this time the MDEQ has indicated there is no concern for any health related hazards or risks associated with the smoke.

The smoke has increased the particulate matter count, which can be an issue with people who suffer from asthma or similar pulmonary issues. Persons with any pulmonary sensitivity are urged to remain indoors in any area where the smoke is visible, as well as limiting any outdoor activities in areas even remotely impacted by the smoke. All residents are cautioned to limit any prolonged outdoor activities in areas that are visibly smoky.

Public health officials ask residents to remain aware and to follow these tips for protecting themselves and their families:

