CONSTANTINE — Herbalist Mary King spoke on the healing properties of plants at a Tuesday, Feb. 14 meeting of Meek’s Mill Garden Club (MMGC) in Constantine. Herbalists grow herbs for medicinal purposes, and are consultants for naturopathic treatments. King is employed at Amber Myst Alternatives in Three Rivers.

“There is a trend to go back to plant-based remedies, something our bodies can handle and hopefully aren’t allergic to, but I’m not trying to replace a doctor’s advice. Use caution. Talk to your doctor before you use natural remedies,” she said.

King described the healing properties of several of her favorite plants.

“Mullein grows along the road, and was used by Native Americans. The leaves help with bronchial issues. It helps with smoker’s cough, and can be used as a poultice on a wound, to speed healing,” she said.

“Stinging nettle has been used medicinally for ages, dating as far back as ancient Greece,” she said. “It treats several conditions. Its most popular use is turning leaves into tea, which is a common natural allergy relief remedy. It’s also proven to benefit skin, bone and urinary health as well.”

“Elderberries are wonderful for respiratory illnesses, not just for jam or pies. Use flowers for cold sores, herpes, sunburns or arthritis, but the rest of the plant is potentially toxic,” King said. “Elderberries were familiar to the Indians, who made use of every part of the plant, including tools crafted from the branches, such as arrow shafts and pipes.”

“Calendula (or pot marigolds) have been used medicinally for centuries as they have a high content of flavonoids which are chemicals that act as anti-oxidants in the body,” she said. “It is pretty, grows anywhere. You can use it to tell if it’s going to rain, because the flowers will close up.”

