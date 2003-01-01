Head of SJCISD Special Education explains plan for delivery

CENTREVILLE — Executive Director of Special Education Deana Strudwick presented the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District’s (SJCISD) plan for delivery of special education programs and services to the SJCISD Board of Education on Monday, Feb. 19.

Strudwick said herself and the Special Education Monitor Pam Zandt led the two-year charge of collecting feedback from various stakeholders, including parents, superintendents, and educators, in order to make revisions on the plan of delivery which was originally written in 2003. She said the revisions aimed to increase clarity, specifically within the level system, and does not change how the special education programs and services operate.

