Having a ball at the Performing Arts Center

THREE RIVERS — The cast of the Three Rivers High School musical will be having a ball at the school’s Performing Arts Center this weekend and next.

A royal ball, for that matter, as their production of Cinderella comes to the stage, telling the story of a girl transformed into a princess with the help of her fairy godmother.

Cinderella (Alexis Jacobs) and the Prince (Matthew Randle) are joined by Kaitlin Copenhaver, Mason Randle, Darian Cole, Nikki Ambs, Leonie Tapp, Tabatha Kauffman, Michael Hayes, Barbara Harris, Ryan Connelly, Hunter Anglemyer, Hannah Orzol, Claire Eickhoff, Jeremiah Baker, Shayna Ruth, Jill Timm, Josh Moore, Andrew Fund, Jayley Zeimet, Gio Gioiosa and Brody Fletcher to bring the production to life.

“It’s been a wonderful cast to work with — very dedicated,” director Marcy Bennett said. “It’s a fun show — I hope we have good crowds to reward them for their hard work.”

Performances are Saturdays, March 18 and 25 at 7 p.m., and Sundays, March 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Admission to the show is $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at Beam Sound and Video, Lowry’s Books and More or at the door.

Special this year is a Royal Tea following the Sunday performances. Cost is $5 per child and each child must be accompanied by a non-paying adult. Each attendee will receive an official Royal Title and be announced by the Heralds. They will also have refreshments, get to mingle with and get autographs from their favorite characters, and there will be a photo booth for pictures.

Elena Meadows can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or news@threeriversnews.com.