Hartford blanks Marcellus soccer

By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

MARCELLUS — The Marcellus varsity boys’ soccer team dropped an 8-0 decision at home Wednesday with Hartford.  It was the season opener for the Wildcats, now 0-1.

