Hartford blanks Marcellus soccer
By:
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
MARCELLUS — The Marcellus varsity boys’ soccer team dropped an 8-0 decision at home Wednesday with Hartford. It was the season opener for the Wildcats, now 0-1.
MARCELLUS — The Marcellus varsity boys’ soccer team dropped an 8-0 decision at home Wednesday with Hartford. It was the season opener for the Wildcats, now 0-1.
124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093
Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com