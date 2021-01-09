HarmonyFest to return downtown Labor Day weekend

THREE RIVERS — After the COVID-19 pandemic nixed last year’s event, the popular Three Rivers HarmonyFest festival returns for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

This year’s event, the 27th in its history, begins at 1 p.m., with Main Street Commons open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and will feature seven main musical artists throughout the day until 10:30 p.m. A Kids Zone will be available from 2-6 p.m.

HarmonyFest Organizer Charlie Wolgamood said he was excited for this year’s lineup, which will bring a variety of different styles to the stage.

“I’m quite pleased getting these guys; it’s the most we’ve spent on bands in a while,” Wolgamood said.

The main headliner for this year’s festival will be Detroit-based blues singer Thornetta Davis in her first appearance at the festival, with her set starting around 8:30 p.m. Davis, named “Detroit’s Queen of the Blues” in 2015, has won over 30 Detroit Music Awards in her career, and is a six-time Blues Music Award nominee, including two nominations in 2021 for Best Soul/Blues Female Artist and Best Instrumentalist Vocals.

“She’s world-renowned and she’s been around forever; I remember seeing her in Kalamazoo when she was with the Chisel Brothers at Club Soda,” Wolgamood said of Davis. “She was great then and is great now, and a real crowd-pleaser.”

Davis has recorded music as a backup vocalist with Kid Rock and Bob Seger in the past, guested on Alberta Adams’ 2008 “Detroit is My Home” album, has opened for Bonnie Raitt, Gladys Knight and Etta James, and has released three solo albums, her latest being 2016’s “Honest Woman.”

Leading off the festival at 1 p.m. will be Americana/Country artist Shane Lung, who is described as a “cross between Luke Combs and a touch of John Prine.”

“[Lung]’s got a great voice. Kind of raw and young, but he’s one to watch for. A great voice with a great attitude,” Wolgamood said.

Following Lung is the Riverside Church Band at around 1:40 p.m., making a return to the HarmonyFest stage. The band, led by Dustin Peckinpaugh, will bring inspirational/energetic music to the stage, as well as popular covers from the 90s. At 3 p.m. are Lana and the Tonics, an “energetic Rockabilly” band. Following them at 4 p.m. will be Here Nor There, a multi-genre four-piece band based in Indiana who performed at the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority’s Backstage Bash event in October 2020. Wolgamood compared Here Nor There’s style to The Black Crowes.

“They do original stuff, kind of bluegrass-funk stuff, but they kind of remind me of The Black Crowes slightly,” Wolgamood said. “They’re a real fun band and real nice guys.”

Following Here Nor There are The Tumbleweed Jumpers from Goshen, Ind. At 5 p.m., described as a roots-based Americana dance-rock band. Before Thornetta Davis’ set, reggae band Zion Lion will play at 6:30 p.m.

“They’re the premier reggae band around this area,” Wolgamood said. “They’re very interactive with the crowd, and they get people up and moving. It’ll sound good; I always like to get some of the more bass-heavy stuff at night, when you hear the bass coming off the buildings when it gets dark, I think it leads to a good effect.”

The event is free, with donations to the event greatly appreciated. To help raise money for the event, Wolgamood said they are raffling off a Traeger grill with a live drawing to take place during HarmonyFest. Raffle tickets are $20 and can be purchased at a few locations, including the Riviera Theatre and Bar and Landmark Taphouse and Grille. In addition, the event held a fundraising event Friday, Aug. 27, which featured a few local musical artists performing in the East Alley.

As for the Kids Zone, it will feature a storytime with Three Rivers Public Library Children’s Librarian Peter Butts as well as some music-related activities, Portfolio Ink will have temporary tattoos and art projects, and caricature artist Thomas Garland will make an appearance.

Gone this year, though, is the beer garden for HarmonyFest, due to the invention of the Main Street Commons social district downtown.

“Landmark and the Riviera will be selling [alcohol], and if you want to drink alcohol, you’ll have to get it from them. Otherwise, you’re not allowed to bring anything in,” Wolgamood said. “That’s the way it’s always been.”

Wolgamood said it was good to have the event back this year, after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said people are ready to go back to festivals, with HarmonyFest being no exception.

“We’ll follow precautions wherever designated, but I’ve been out and about earlier this summer, and people want to get out. I think it’s going to explode as much as anything,” Wolgamood said. “Right or wrong, it’s just the way it is, but it feels good to do it. People want to be out, and they’re going to be out there.”

Overall, Wolgamood said people can look forward to good weather and good music, and said what makes the event fun every year is showcasing downtown and bringing a variety of music to the stage.

“It’s fun because it’s downtown, and we get to showcase the downtown area and bring people in,” Wolgamood said. “You also get to hear music, and music is always a common denominator for relaxing people, and it brings people together from all walks of life. We have a little bit of everything, a different variety of music for everybody. When you get music on the street, it’s great and there’s nothing like it.”

