A hardworking duo does its part in Fabius Township

This story is part of a series the Commercial-News is calling “St. Joseph County: A closer look.” The series will aim to highlight citizens and public officials who live and/or work in St. Joseph County.

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Dan and Carol Wilkins, Three Rivers High School alumni and members of the Fabius Township Board of Trustees, are a dynamic duo that chooses to live life and hurdle all obstacles together.

The hardworking couple remembers meeting in algebra class in high school in 1983. Carol enrolled in cosmetology school soon after, while Dan said, “I just graduated high school and went to work.”

After 31 years of marriage, the power couple still conquers life as a team. They both have worked at Pfizer, Inc., formerly known as the Upjohn Company, they have owned a few local businesses, including a record store and a paint shop, and now the couple plays a part in the decision making process of the Fabius Township board.

“We have a kind of relationship where the more time we spend together, the better we do. When we had those businesses we were together all day long and then we would be together all night. It has always been good for us,” Dan said.

Dan is currently in his second term and fifth year as a trustee on the township board. He said being on the board has always been a “natural interest,” and he has loved every moment of the experience.

Please see Monday’s print or e-edition for full article.