Happy Birthday cupcakes from TRP students

Students in a Three Rivers Partnership (TRP) home economics class (front row) Claire Brewer, Mia Bullock, Sophia Zehr, Izzy Bullock, and (back row) Kendall Anderson, Ana Webb, Jada Brown and Sydney Buckle made cupcakes on Wednesday, April 11. The cupcakes were made in honor of three students in the class who have April birthdays. The girls also made ginger ale punch, watermelon punch and Kool-Aid fizz. TRP is a home-school group that meets at Three Rivers Middle School. Requirements for TRP are posted on the Three Rivers Community School website. The program is available to any student in the Three Rivers Community School District, home-school students, and private school students K-12 whose residence is in Michigan.

Photo provided by Angie BIrdsall

