Halloween safety: Tricks, treats, and tips
THREE RIVERS — While a thrilling
time for kids, Halloween can be
slightly troubling for parents.
The Three Rivers Commercial-
News has complied some tips from
local law enforcement to ensure the
safety of your trick-or-treaters.
According to the Three Rivers Police
Department, there are three keys to
ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween:
Be seen, be aware, and be smart.
Be seen
In order to avoid any injuries from
reckless motor vehicles, trick-ortreaters
need to be visible. Children
are advised to carry flashlights, wear
bright colored costumes and/or add
reflective tape to their attire.
Trick-or-treats should always walk
on sidewalks or paths. If no sidewalks
are available, walk facing traffic as far
to the side as possible.
Be aware
Everyone in the community must
work together to provide a safe
Halloween night, including drivers.
Those driving motor vehicles on
Halloween night should slow down
and be alert, especially in residential
areas. Children are excited on
Halloween and may move in
unpredictable ways.
Baggy clothing or large, unfit masks
can produce scuffed knees and a
cranky kid. A trip or fall during
Halloween night can be avoided by
wearing well-fitting and comfortable
costumes, masks, and shoes.
Be aware of what you’re eating. A
trusted adult should examine all candy
and treats before consumption.
Be smart
Although advised, not all drivers
will slow down and be alert. To avoid
injury, cross the street at corners using
traffic signals and crosswalks.
As a rule of thumb, stay clear of dark
houses and only stop at those that are
well lit.
Excited kids tend to wander, but
there’s safety in numbers. Children
need to travel in groups and parents
need to plan a route ahead of time to
keep everyone on track. Never accept
rides from strangers, Halloween is not
an exception.
Three Rivers fire chief Carl Holcomb
said the fire department’s “biggest
worry” is the oblivious; children
wandering through the streets. He said
every young child needs to be escorted
by a responsible adult during their
trick-or-treating journey, but overall,
everyone in the community needs to
be aware and do their part to keep the
holiday safe.
“Everyone in the community has to
be cognizant. What we find is that a lot
of times people in the community, our
younger and older folks, are burdened
by the fact that there are kids out,”
Holcomb said. “When in reality, we all
have to come together as a community
and realize this is one special day of
the year when kids are out on the
streets, they are trick-or-treating, they
are dressed in costumes and they are
not paying attention because they are
so excited. We all have to do our part
to be safe.”
Holcomb said in the last couple
years, the Three Rivers Police
Department has had more officers on
duty in order to patrol the streets. He
said the fire department will have
more on-call officers available, as well
as fire trucks lining some streets “to be
out there and visible, to remind people
that you have to pay attention.”
Samantha May can be reached at
279-7488 ext. 23 or samantha@
threeriversnews.com.