Halloween safety: Tricks, treats, and tips

THREE RIVERS — While a thrilling

time for kids, Halloween can be

slightly troubling for parents.

The Three Rivers Commercial-

News has complied some tips from

local law enforcement to ensure the

safety of your trick-or-treaters.

According to the Three Rivers Police

Department, there are three keys to

ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween:

Be seen, be aware, and be smart.

Be seen

In order to avoid any injuries from

reckless motor vehicles, trick-ortreaters

need to be visible. Children

are advised to carry flashlights, wear

bright colored costumes and/or add

reflective tape to their attire.

Trick-or-treats should always walk

on sidewalks or paths. If no sidewalks

are available, walk facing traffic as far

to the side as possible.

Be aware

Everyone in the community must

work together to provide a safe

Halloween night, including drivers.

Those driving motor vehicles on

Halloween night should slow down

and be alert, especially in residential

areas. Children are excited on

Halloween and may move in

unpredictable ways.

Baggy clothing or large, unfit masks

can produce scuffed knees and a

cranky kid. A trip or fall during

Halloween night can be avoided by

wearing well-fitting and comfortable

costumes, masks, and shoes.

Be aware of what you’re eating. A

trusted adult should examine all candy

and treats before consumption.

Be smart

Although advised, not all drivers

will slow down and be alert. To avoid

injury, cross the street at corners using

traffic signals and crosswalks.

As a rule of thumb, stay clear of dark

houses and only stop at those that are

well lit.

Excited kids tend to wander, but

there’s safety in numbers. Children

need to travel in groups and parents

need to plan a route ahead of time to

keep everyone on track. Never accept

rides from strangers, Halloween is not

an exception.

Three Rivers fire chief Carl Holcomb

said the fire department’s “biggest

worry” is the oblivious; children

wandering through the streets. He said

every young child needs to be escorted

by a responsible adult during their

trick-or-treating journey, but overall,

everyone in the community needs to

be aware and do their part to keep the

holiday safe.

“Everyone in the community has to

be cognizant. What we find is that a lot

of times people in the community, our

younger and older folks, are burdened

by the fact that there are kids out,”

Holcomb said. “When in reality, we all

have to come together as a community

and realize this is one special day of

the year when kids are out on the

streets, they are trick-or-treating, they

are dressed in costumes and they are

not paying attention because they are

so excited. We all have to do our part

to be safe.”

Holcomb said in the last couple

years, the Three Rivers Police

Department has had more officers on

duty in order to patrol the streets. He

said the fire department will have

more on-call officers available, as well

as fire trucks lining some streets “to be

out there and visible, to remind people

that you have to pay attention.”

