Hairspray The Musical comes to Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Quirky Corny Collins, bubbly and optimistic Tracy Turnblad, ditzy teen Penny Pingleton and the not-so-nice Amber Von Tussle are just a few of the iconic characters taking the stage of Three Rivers Community Players for Hairspray The Musical, directed by Mary Ann Grile.

For six weeks, four days a week, the diverse cast rehearsed, danced and sang their way through the script. Their moments to shine are finally here with shows scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20, Saturday, Oct. 21, Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

