Habitat receives grant for ‘Hope to Home’

CENTREVILLE — Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County was awarded a $5,000 grant from Omni Community Credit Union to help offset the cost of Habitat’s Hope to Home Program. Representatives of Omni Community Credit Union presented the check to Nick Metzger and Habitat board members at the Omni Community Credit Union office in Centreville on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Habitat’s Hope to Home Program is designed to educate and assist families in taking the steps necessary to finance a home purchase. The free program includes credit counseling, basic budgeting steps, and financial guidance on home ownership. “Eighteen families have already signed up to participate in the four months the Hope to Home Program has existed,” said Nick Metzger, Habitat Executive Director. “We very much appreciate the commitment that Omni Community Credit Union has made through this grant to the families of St. Joseph County.”

“Omni Community Credit Union is proud to be able to support St. Joseph County through this grant,” said Ted Parsons, OMNI Community Credit Union CEO.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.