Habitat for Humanity building ‘forever home’ for grief-stricken White Pigeon family

WHITE PIGEON — After two heart-rending losses, a White Pigeon family, with Habitat for Humanity’s help, will soon have decent, affordable housing.

Two years ago, Kathy Rider lost her husband after his valiant battle with cancer. A year later, her daughter Kalan, the single mother of a 4-year-old girl, was hit and killed walking home from work on US 131 in White Pigeon when a car ran off the road and killed her. Rider was suddenly her granddaughter Lilly’s guardian and sole provider.

“I promised Lilly a forever home with a backyard to play in after we lost Kalan,” Kathy said.

Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Mich. and students from the St. Joseph County Intermediate School district are teaming up to build Kathy and Lilly that “forever home” in White Pigeon. The modest 1,250 square foot, three-bedroom, one bath home with a one-car detached garage will sit right next to Habitat’s last White Pigeon build; now occupied by another Habitat partner family.

Kathy and Lilly will trade the cramped quarters of a rented mobile home for a home of their own. As a Habitat partner family, Kathy will be required to put “sweat equity” into the home she will buy, by helping with aspects of the build.

“Kathy and Lilly’s home will be Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County’s fourth new build in the last two years," said Kathie Stratman, Habitat board member and manager of Omni Credit Union’s White Pigeon branch. “The generosity of individuals and businesses in our community make it possible for Habitat to help make homeownership a reality for deserving families in our county.”

Habitat is seeking donations to help with building costs. Anyone interested in helping can make donations through www.habitatsjcmi.org, by mail to 666-A East Main Centreville, MI 49032, or in-person. People with questions on donations, volunteering, or Habitat’s mission should call Habitat’s Executive Director Nick Metzger at 269-290-8018. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Mich. is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

“Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County Mich. has been working to provide safe, affordable, decent homes to St. Joseph County families for the last 26 years,” said Metzger. “It is a wonderful feeling to see folks move from substandard housing into their own new home, and know what a difference you have made for the future of that family.”