Guests ‘transported to special place’ during Immaculate Conception School’s annual fundraiser

THREE RIVERS – Immaculate Conception Catholic School delighted its guests with a Carnival-like atmosphere and a night of fun during its annual auction and drawdown on Saturday, April 27.

Principal Sharon Voege said the event represents the school’s “biggest ‘fun-draiser’ of the year.

“It’s about community and bringing people together but it also supports the mission of our Catholic school,” Voege said. “We have fun, it’s a nice night, and people look forward to it all year.”

Saturday’s fundraiser, which featured a Party-Gras theme, included a variety of games such as a Balloon Pop, a King Cake, Heads or Tails — which asked guests to correctly guess the outcome of a flip of a coin for the chance to win a $100 lottery tree — as well as a drawdown or “reverse raffle” with prizes for each of the game’s three finalists, including a $1,000 prize for the winner.