Guaranteed Complete Auto Service: A long-time family-owned choice for auto repair

THREE RIVERS — When searching for car repair shops, some people tend to look toward well-established local businesses that know how to get the job done, and are honest about the work they do. One of those kinds of places is in Three Rivers, and that place is Guaranteed Complete Auto Service.

GCAS, located at 59108 S. U.S. 131, is a family-owned auto repair shop that has been in Three Rivers for 35 years running. Tony Spanos from GCAS said the shop started because his uncle wanted to follow his dream in America.

“My family originally came over from Greece, and wanted to live the American Dream,” Spanos said. “My uncle, Tim Karamalegos, was the one that originally started the business in 1984. The business has stayed in the family, and we’ve owned it ever since.”

Spanos said GCAS offers a wide range of repair work and preventative maintenance, from oil changes and exhaust work to replacing brakes and fixing suspensions.

“We can do everything except paint work and body work,” Spanos said.

A couple of the biggest qualities Spanos said that sets GCAS apart from other auto repair shops in Three Rivers are their values and transparency, as well as their history in the area.