Growing the grassroots in St. Joseph County

Democratic Party will host a fundraiser at the Sturgis-Young Auditorium on June 22 at 6 p.m. in Sturgis.

The event will consist of a buffet dinner with vegetarian options, a cash bar, table magic and a silent auction.

Eddie LeBoeuf, second vice chair of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party, said this is the most ambitious fundraiser that the group has held in years.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.