Greenhouse complete in Centreville

CENTREVILLE — After falling slightly behind schedule, the greenhouse hosted at Centreville High School is now complete.

Centreville Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education announced the news at a meeting on Monday, with the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District (ISD) Superintendent Teresa Belote and ISD Director of Career and Technical Education Tommy Cameron in attendance to answer further questions on the delayed progress.

Planning to construct the greenhouse to be utilized for Centreville’s agri-science program began in November 2016, when the state announced a $45,000 grant towards CTE education, Belote said. Hurricane Irma delayed the delivery of the greenhouse to October 2017. Building trades students were responsible for constructing the greenhouse, but when the ground froze, the process was further delayed.

