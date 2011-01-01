Green lights are being used on road commission vehicles near you

CENTREVILLE — In order to promote safer driving conditions this winter season, St. Joseph County Road Commission will be using green lights — alongside its amber lights — to improve visibility of maintenance vehicles like snow plows.

The green cone in the human eye is the most sensitive and has the largest wavelength. This means green lights appear brighter and can be seen from farther away than other color lights, making them suitable for enhanced visibility in inclement conditions.

“St. Joseph County Road Commission began using the green lights during the 2016/2017 snow removal season. We intend to gradually work them in as repair and replacement is required on each vehicle. The green lights are designated for road maintenance and firefighter vehicles so the public knows which types of vehicles are working on the roadway or where an emergency vehicle can be located” said John Lindsey, Managing Director of St. Joseph County Road Commission.

More than 85 percent of road commissions have implemented green lights and the number is climbing even higher.

When drivers see green lights on a maintenance vehicle, St. Joseph County Road Commission is asking them to slow down, be vigilant and steer clear of the roadwork, but stay on the roadway.