Gravestone dedication for Civil War soldier held in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — A gravestone for Pvt. Garrett Moyer (1839-1862) a Civil War soldier, was dedicated in a service on Sunday, August 4 at Constantine Township Cemetery. The ceremony was adapted from a 1917 Grand Army of the Republic service.

Moyer enlisted in the 6th Michigan Infantry Regiment, which was formed in Kalamazoo, just four months after the start of the Civil War. He joined Company C, also known as the Schoolcraft Light Guard, on August 6, 1861 and was mustered out as a private with the regiment on August 2, 1862.

The dedication was sponsored by The General Benjamin Pritchard Camp 20, March to the Sea Camp 135, and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), organizations of male descendants of Civil War veterans. The SUVCW was founded on Nov. 12, 1881 and later chartered by an act of Congress as a legal heir to the Grand Army of the Republic.