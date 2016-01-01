Grant will help Eastside create indoor garden

CONSTANTINE — Eastside Elementary School in Constantine is working toward utilizing a grant from DuPont Pioneer which was presented in early September 2016, for science-based projects for first and second grade teachers at the school. In September, second grade teachers and former principal Jessica Barth formulated a plan to create an “indoor garden” to teach students the basics of farming, food production, plant life cycles and math.

“This project has the potential to affect all subjects, including English language arts, writing, math, not just science,” Barth said.

In the grant proposal second grade teachers outlined their basic idea, a rough budget for the expected costs of materials, what the school would provide, and what the parent-teacher group “Parents in Education” would provide. Vegetables and flowers will be grown in the indoor garden, and tentatively there will be an opportunity for students to continue the project at home with their own seedlings over the summer.

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.