Grant proposals being accepted

CONSTANTINE — The Youth Advisory Council of the Constantine Area Community Foundation, a geographic affiliate of the Sturgis Area Community Foundation, is currently accepting grant proposals from qualifying non-profit organizations for its 2017 grant program. Areas of focus for the Foundation include: Alcohol Abuse; Drug Abuse; Teen Sexuality/Pregnancy; Bullying/Racism/Harassment; and Tobacco Use.

Interested applicants may download grant applications from the Foundation website: www.sturgisfoundation.org, or pick up an Application and Guidelines for Grant Seekers at Constantine Township Library, Constantine High School or Constantine Middle School office. The deadline for returning completed applications is Feb. 24. Applications may be returned to Constantine Middle School office or to Constantine Youth Advisory Council, c/o Constantine Area Community Foundation, 310 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.

