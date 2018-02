THREE RIVERS — On Sunday, Feb. 25 at approximately 11:15 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post investigated a fatal two-vehicle crash on southbound US 131 at M60 in Three Rivers.

An eastbound SUV driven by 69-year-old Linda Howard of Granger, Ind. failed to yield at a stop sign to a southbound semi truck and trailer. The truck driver was unable to avoid the crash. Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.