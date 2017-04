The Three Rivers McDonald’s held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its grand re-opening on Friday, April 28 to celebrate completing renovations made to the building on West Michigan Avenue over the last several months. Pictured are (from left) Chamber Ambassador Lisa Ludwig, Three Rivers High School Band Director Bryan VanToll, McDonald’s Operations Manager Jim Rauschenberger, Chamber President Christy Trammell, Three Rivers McDonald’s Store Manager Katrina Atteberry, Ronald McDonald, Chamber Ambassador Sabrina Helland, Chamber Ambassador Kathy Stiver and Chamber Ambassador Christy Linn. (Photo provided)

Commercial-News/Alek Frost