Duane “Bing” Bingaman and Florence Roberts were crowned king and queen of Grace Healthcare of Three Rivers on Valentine’s Day. Bingaman enjoys listening to music, dancing, going outdoors, having a cup of coffee and watching the fish, and happy hour. His smile can light up a room. Roberts is kind hearted, quiet, on the move lady who enjoys artwork, listening to country music, and visiting with her family. She has a twinkle in her eye that you can’t miss.