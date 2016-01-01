Google group created to maximize county services available

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — SJC Resources, a new Google group, was created in November to maximize services available to our county by providing an open communication tool between providers, agencies, churches, and service organizations.

The Google group is being utilized to send requests for help, information sharing, event fliers, and occasional news.

Since November 2016, 130 task force members from the seven SJC Human Services Commission task forces and other community members have been added. “We are now in the process of reaching out to churches, service organizations, free stores, food banks, and others to include them,” noted Laura Brott, CHSC Collaborative Coordinator and page administrator.

