Good attendance at tree lighting

THREE RIVERS – The Christmas season in downtown Three Rivers kicked off Friday evening with good attendance at a tree lighting in the Mural Mall.

About 160 people came as the Three Rivers High School Aristocrats performed Christmas music, Norm and Barb Stutesman of Three Rivers read “The Night Before Christmas,” and lights began to shine on the tree furnished by Arnett’s Landscaping in Constantine.

The weather was a lot better than last year, said David Vago, executive director of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority.

“Maybe it’s not as Christmas-y, but there is just enough chill to give us the feeling, and it probably helps attendance,” he said.

For those who wanted liquid warmth, hot chocolate was available courtesy of World Fare and Peaceful Rivers Massage.

“Christmas Around Town” continues this weekend; Santa comes to the Riviera Theatre around noon today and there will be many activities for children and families today and Sunday. Today from noon – 4 p.m. there will be carriage rides, reindeer, cookie decorating, Santa’s Workshop, cookies for sale, and Ridgeway Floral’s open house. In the evening, some of the businesses will offer food and drink specials. Santa returns Sunday from 1-3 p.m. Other activities include a pop-up art show, hot cocoa, and wrapping of gifts bought downtown.

Elena Meadows is a former Commercial-News managing editor who still enjoys contributing to the paper.

