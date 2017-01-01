Golfing for a great cause

Home / Home

Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite, of the St. Joseph County Sherriff’s Office, left, and St. Joseph County United Way Executive Director Kelly Hostetler pose for a photo on the No. 1 tee at St. Joseph Valley Golf Club, during the United Way’s annual golf-fundraiser. According to Hostetler, over 100 golfers participated. The organization’s goal for 2017 is to raise $911,000. The event is one of two fundraisers scheduled for the year. The next one, the WBET 18-hour Radio-thon takes place on May 25. Not pictured is St. Joseph County Sheriff Brad Balk.
Commercial-News/Scott Hassinger

Three Rivers Commercial-News

