Golfing for a good cause

On Thursday, June 28, Lions from Centreville, Colon, and Three Rivers endured the heat and participated at Pineview Golf Course in the annual Special Olympics Golf Outing. From left to right are Lion Bob Crandell of Three Rivers Lions, Special Olympian Drew, 2nd Vice District Governor Lion Julie Mayuiers of Three Rivers Lions, Lion Jenny Koski of Centreville Lions, and Lion Jack Rudy of Colon Lions. These clubs, along with Sturgis and Marcellus Lions Clubs, sponsored a hole also.

