GOLF ROUNDUP

VICKSBURG — The Three Rivers varsity boys' golf team opened its season Tuesday by finishing sixth in the Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by Vicksburg at Angels Crossing.

Three Rivers shot a score of 192 in the 9-hole event.

Otsego won the meet with a 168. Edwardsburg (178) finished second followed by Plainwell (179), Allegan (184), Vicksburg (185), Three Rivers, Paw Paw (198), Dowagiac (204), South Haven (208) and Sturgis (209).

Allegan’s Ryan Franklin earned medalist honors with a one-under par round of 35.

It took a score of 44 to finish in the Top 10.

Three Rivers was led by Weston Geans with a 46.

Calvin Trammell (48) was next for the ‘Cats followed by Parker Jackson (49) and Hunter Stewart (49) and Jacob Hunter (50).

Three Rivers returns to action today at 4 p.m. in the Paw Paw Jamboree at Heritage Glen Golf Club.



White Pigeon wins BCS Jamboree

CASSOPOLIS — White Pigeon captured first in Tuesday’s opening BCS Central Jamboree at Diamond Lake Golf Club in Cassopolis.

The Chiefs earned the top spot with a score of 186. Buchanan (198) finished second followed by Niles Brandywine (203), Howardsville Christian School (208) and Cassopolis (208).

“We played a pretty good round today. For the first event of the year I was pretty happy with what I saw today. Getting the win by 13 strokes makes it easier to accept the bad decisions and errant shots,” said White Pigeon coach Mark Olsen.

Jordan Olsen of White Pigeon and Hunter Tietsort from Cassopolis tied for medalist honors with a 42.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.