Golf cart registration delayed in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — Constantine village manager/police chief Mark Honeysett told the village council at a Monday, July 18 meeting that registration for the use of golf carts within village limits was delayed because stickers to validate registration were not received by July 6.

“That was the date that the ordinance was to take effect. We received stickers on July 10 and have since issued four permits,” he said.

The new ordinance states a $15 registration/permit is required. It is valid for three years from the date of issuance and permits golf carts on village streets. Registrants are not permitted to cross US-131 but can cross it via the most direct route.

