GOCC unveils redesigned concourse

CENTREVILLE – A packed crowd of faculty, community leaders, students, and state representatives filled the redesigned Glen Oaks Community College concourse on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the months-long redesign effort.

The redesigned concourse features a new grand staircase with glass panels and wooden handrails, a 100-seat dining area with a brand-new kitchen and stage, three new meeting rooms for student and community use, a new recreation zone with computer gaming stations, ping-pong tables, pool tables and new seating, and new accents of wood, metal and dry wall to replace the concrete previously on the walls.

The $2.2 million project was funded in part by a 30-year United States Department of Agriculture loan and money spent by the college.

“It feels special,” GOCC President Dr. David Devier said in an interview with the Commercial-News. “You have an idea of trying to make a transformation like this happen, and it takes a lot of planning, a lot of support on the part of everybody including the board and employees to put up with the construction zone for several months, but at the end of the day, it’s transformational. It’s changed the heart of this campus, and now we have a place that many people can be proud of.”

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.