GOCC unveils historical marker in White Pigeon

WHITE PIGEON — Glen Oaks Community College unveiled a historical marker in White Pigeon on Monday, Sept. 18, to mark the site where the college’s first classes took place 50 years ago.

The college’s first chairman Norman Haas and current chairman Bruce Gosling, whose father David Gosling was Glen Oaks’ first faculty member, unveiled the marker in front of a crowd laden with former GOCC faculty, staff, students and their families, as well as White Pigeon Central Elementary School fifth graders.

In 1967, the former White Pigeon High School building at 201 S. Lincoln St. was scheduled for demolition but those plans were put on hold, as GOCC officials needed a temporary location to house students and begin programming, as construction was being completed in Centreville.

Offices were set up at the school in June of 1967, and faculty, staff, and a number of future GOCC students, through the work-study program, helped prepare and ensure that the school was ready for the upcoming semester. According to school records, 729 students enrolled for the first semester, and after three days of standardized tests that began on Friday, Sept. 15, 1967, students attended classes for “the first full day” on Monday, Sept. 18, 1967.

Glen Oaks operated out of the building for a year and a half before moving to its new facility in Centreville in 1969.



