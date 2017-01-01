GOCC reviews, updates strategic plan

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees reviewed and updated the college’s strategic plan during their meeting Thursday.

A presentation was given at the meeting on the updated strategic plan by GOCC Executive Director of Institutional Planning Dr. Tammy Russell. The proposed plan would cover the years 2019-2025 and focus on three goals for that time period: Student success, increased financial security, and continuing to build community through collaboration.

“We aren’t obviously only looking at and striving toward these objectives, what we do is much bigger than that,” Russell said. “As a leadership group and as a college council, it helps to have clear and measurable outcomes that we can focus on.”

For student success, the updated strategic plan calls for statistical increases in multiple areas by August of 2022. This includes increasing the percentage of students who successfully complete college-level math by 4 percent, of college-level writing by 7 percent, and of college level reading by 7 percent.

In that same timeframe, the goals in the first area include increasing retention of part-time students from Fall Semester to Winter Semester by 5 percent, increasing the proportion of part-time students attaining an associate’s degree by 3 percent, and meet or exceed the national benchmark of 50 percent for engaged learning on the Survey for Entering Student Engagement.

The goal also calls for increasing the percentage of African-American and Black students in the college’s Early Middle College program by 2 percent by August 2022. In that same timeframe, decreasing the performance gap for ongoing feedback about students’ progress toward academic goals and for faculty providing feedback about academic progress is part of the goal.

Finally, by August 2020, the goal states there will be a “comprehensive database” developed that depicts transfer and success rates of dual-enrollment and EMC “cohort” students for 2017-2019.