GOCC president visits Constantine Rotary

len Oaks Community College talked about a new $6.5 million, 120-bed student housing facility on the campus, and dual enrollment at Glen Oaks, at a Tuesday, July 18 meeting of Constantine Rotary.

Devier said Glen Oaks is the first Michigan community college to use a low-cost/2.38 percent USDA Rural Development federal 30-year loan to finance a housing project.

“The board of trustees and I started working on this project two-and-a-half years ago. We found out that eight of the 28 community colleges in the state had housing projects, and toured several,” he said.

“We toured Southwestern Michigan College, Lake Michigan and Jackson. We got lucky. It was good timing; the USDA wanted to help community colleges.”

Devier said he was pleased their 72 students have signed up for occupancy already. The student housing facility is for full-time students with at least 12 credit hours.

Please see Thursday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.