GOCC nursing students earn high marks

CENTREVILLE –– Glen Oaks Community College continues to receive high marks in nursing pass rates as graduates from both the Level I and Level 2 programs pass the NCLEX-PN and NCLEX-RN (National Council for Licensing Exam) at rates higher than the national average.

Graduates from the one-year practical nursing program had a 100 percent pass rate, compared with a 92 percent Michigan pass rate and an 83.1 percent national pass rate.

Graduates from the two-year associate nursing program achieved a 92.8 percent pass higher than the 90 percent Michigan pass rate and the 88 percent national pass rate.

“Our nursing faculty is committed to the success of our students,” said Bill Lederman, director of the nursing program at the college. “This is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

The pass rate information is reported by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, an independent, not-for-profit organization which acts and councils on matters of common interest and concern affecting public health, safety and welfare, including the development of nursing licensure examinations.

