GOCC board updated on capital outlay project

By: 
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees received an update from the TowerPinkster architectural firm on the college’s upcoming capital outlay project during their regular meeting Thursday.
Doug Milburn from TowerPinkster said after the state reviewed the college’s outlay project, which would have made various improvements to the whole campus, the state had concerns with the project being “bondable” under its current scope.
“If they continued as previously scoped and they couldn’t bond it, then it would essentially go nowhere,” Milburn said.

