CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees Thursday voted in favor of proceeding with the USDA loan process for its campus renovation project with an expected total cost of $3.2 million.

The project would include renovations to the concourse, library and the addition of an art gallery. President David Devier said the college is “still optimistic” that half of the $3.2 million will be covered by the state, if Glen Oaks’ Capital Outlay project request is approved, but that matter won’t be resolved until at least June.

Dean of Finance Bruce Zakrzewski said the Board had to be careful because the state will not match any portion of the project that Glen Oaks completes prior to approval of their Capital Outlay request.

Treasurer Joni Smith said that she believes the college should go forward with the project whether it gets state funding or not, and securing a loan from the USDA will ensure that Glen Oaks is prepared for either outcome.

