GOCC Board approves transgender policy

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees voted 6-1 in favor of adopting a policy that “will address the best support for transgender students in the college community.”

Secretary John Bippus voted against the policy, citing “personal beliefs.”

“It’s a personal belief that people should use the restroom that matches their anatomy, and that’s why I voted no,” Bippus said after Thursday's meeting adjourned.

Transgender Policy 3.75 aims to “provide direction for faculty, staff and students to address issues that may arise concerning the needs of transgender students,” and “to ensure a safe learning environment free from harassment and discrimination.”

