GOCC Board approves name for student residence facility

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees Thursday voted in favor of naming its student residence facility David H. & Patricia A. Devier Student Suites in honor of President David Devier and his wife.

Devier is paying for the design, construction and installation of the signage for both exterior and interior of the building in the amount of approximately $15,000.

“My feeling on this is that if it weren’t for Dr. Devier there would not be a student housing project,” Treasurer Joni Smith said. “This is something he conceived from the start with suggesting we do a feasibility study, keeping us going down that route, visiting colleges. I just strongly feel that this building should be named after the Deviers because without Dr. Devier, it would not have been possible.”

President Devier said he and his wife are a team.

