GOCC Board approves architectural firm for concourse renovation project

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the selection of Arkos Design as the architectural firm for its concourse renovation project in the amount of $85,000 plus travel expenses on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Trustee Elizabeth Datkovic was absent and did not vote.

President David Devier said four firms submitted design proposals but the committee that reviewed the proposals gave Arkos Design “by far” the highest scores, and after meeting with the Mishawaka based firm on Monday, Devier said Arkos Design seemed like the best fit.

“I felt very, very confident that not only can they do it but that they want to do it,” he said. “That’s part of it, everybody needs work, right? We’ve all had jobs we didn’t want but we had to have them, right? And I think they’re the right size for this, they’ve done quite a bit of university and college work.”

Devier said the board “would be spending college money” to pay for the project initially but the college “would be reimbursed” if and when GOCC is approved for a USDA loan.

In March, the board voted in favor of proceeding with the USDA loan process for its campus renovation project with an expected total cost of $3.2 million. The project was expected to include renovations to the concourse and library, as well as the addition of an art gallery.

Devier said the design process for the concourse renovation project would be “very aggressive” and most likely begin on Friday, with a goal of completing the design in “one-and-a-half to two months.”

