CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees Thursday approved the college’s 2017-18 proposed budget and a tax levy resolution.

The budget calls for $12,862,439 in expenditures and $12,870,071 in revenues, with a projected surplus of $7,632.

The Board also approved the 2017-18 tax levy resolution at the current 2.7249 mills of valuation as equalized by the State of Michigan, with the total amount of taxes to be raised at $5,478,647.

In other business the Board…

•Approved a “Career Center lease for ground” in the amount of $1 for 99 years, should the St. Joseph County ISD decide to go forward with building a CTE career center on Glen Oak’s campus.

“After all of the conversations and the consultants’ recommendations and everything, the idea is to put (a CTE career center) here, if it comes to fruition,” GOCC President David Devier said. “We’ve consulted our folks and at this point, we’ve decided that we really don’t want to sell the land to the ISD, obviously that happened once upon a time {…} but our sense is that we want to lease and (maintain ownership) of the land.”

Devier said if a career center were built on GOCC property, the college would not be responsible for utility costs.

•Approved Colon Community Schools Superintendent Christine Barnes as a board member.

•Approved Board Member Kimberlee J. Bontrager as the Board’s new treasurer, following Joni Smith’s recent retirement from the Board.

•Approved the 2017-18 Board of Trustees meeting dates, deciding to continue meeting on the second Thursday of every month at 8 a.m. Changing the time of the meeting to later in the day will be discussed at the Board’s retreat in July.

•Approved a service animal policy for student housing.

•Approved a request from the GOCC Foundation to pursue a special license to serve beer and wine at the Foundation Gala.

