GOCC approves plans for concourse renovations

CENTREVILLE — Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees approved plans to renovate the concourse, including a design and USDA loan application for up to $2.2 million, on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The project is estimated to cost $1.8 million without furniture and fixtures, so the board approved the USDA loan application for up to $2.2 million to cover these items.

President David Devier said the board has discussed plans to move forward with the “total rehab of the entire space” for about a year.

According to the approved design from Arkos Design, some renovations include a replacement of the “heavy concrete walls” underneath the handrails to glass, a drop down ceiling with lighting, additions of metal or wood grain, and an overall modern look.

“You won't think you are in the same place when we are done,” Devier said.

The board plans to begin the bidding process in January, construction to commence in February and completion of the renovation project in early May, prior to graduation.

