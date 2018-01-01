GOCC approves ballot language for millage request

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved ballot language for a millage request on the March primary ballot during their meeting Thursday.

The request calls for an increase of 0.5 mills over a period of five years, which GOCC President Dr. David Devier said would generate approximately $1,024,265.73 annually, an $80,000 increase from what he said would’ve been generated with their last request in 2018.

“Basically, you would have $5 million over five years, and as we know, that would be a good start,” Devier said.

According to the language, as read during the meeting, the money would be used for “improvements of safety and security, energy efficiency and technology infrastructure and renovation of instructional laboratories, classrooms and other student spaces, and other capital improvements on its St. Joseph County campus.”

Similar language was on GOCC’s 2018 attempt at a millage request, which was for 0.5 mills over a seven-year period. It was defeated by less than 600 votes in the November election, 9,810-9,250. The additional levy would have resulted in approximately $969,360 in additional revenue per year for the college.

Back in November, the board approved letting the St. Joseph County Clerk’s office know their intentions of putting a millage request on the March ballot, with ballot wording due by Dec. 17.

There was much discussion during the meeting between board members and administration of what to include and not include in what the money would be used for, with multiple inclusions and clarifications made to the final language.