Glen Oaks unveils new VR lab, audio/video studio

CENTREVILLE — For many college students, going to the library may not always be a fun experience. Now, thanks to two new amenities at Glen Oaks Community College’s E.J. Shaheen Library, that experience has become potentially more fun and educational at the same time.

Glen Oaks held a two-day grand opening for its new virtual reality lab and audio/video studio on Wednesday and Thursday. The labs were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days, with free pizza available to students between noon and 1 p.m.

The new labs were the brainchild of GOCC Learning Commons Director Trista Nelson, who said in an interview with the Commercial-News Thursday that part of the reason why the audio/video studio was created was to help Distance Learning students at the college.