Glen Oaks to seek new millage

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees voted during their meeting Thursday to let St. Joseph County officials know by the Dec. 3 deadline of their intentions to have a millage request for the March primary ballot.

The discussion was added to the agenda before the meeting by Trustee Carol Higgins, who said she had a “member of the community” ask her if GOCC was going to go after a new millage and “work toward some of the other things we need to do.”

“We said after the CTE vote, we would discuss it, and it’s time to do that,” Higgins said.

The last time GOCC went after a millage was in 2018, where a .50 mill increase for seven years for “safety and security improvements, energy efficiency upgrades, renovation of technology laboratories, classrooms and other student spaces, and other capital improvements on its St. Joseph County campus” was defeated by less than 600 votes in the November election, 9,810-9,250. The additional levy would have resulted in approximately $969,360 in additional revenue for the college.

“We now know the county levied another mill, which is all good for CTE, I think we’ll benefit from it as well for years to come,” GOCC President Dr. David Devier said. “We would not have to do a lot of work, to be honest, if we take a different approach. I don’t think we try the hardball stuff like we did before.”

Higgins said one of the comments she has gotten is that “if you don’t go back, well, they really didn’t need it anyway.” Board President Bruce Gosling said while there are some positives going after a millage, there was a downside as well.

“The downside is, the last time we went for a millage and turned around, it was close, and the electorate basically said, ‘Didn’t they listen the first time?’ and we lost big the second time,” Gosling said.

GOCC Dean of Finance Bruce Zakrzewski said the college could “definitely use the money,” but that there are needs the state of Michigan will not fund through grants.

“We still need to do the parking lot out there, it’s in very poor shape. If you look at our locker rooms and the facilities around it, they are atrocious,” Zakrzewski said. “IT needs never shrink, they grow and grow quickly. Do we need it? We 100 percent need it. Would we spend it and have zero difficulty determining how to spend it? Absolutely. If you look at the future of this institution, long term, we need to put some money back into it. It’s an old, tired building.

“At some point, if you don’t do it this year, you need to consider doing it in the next two or three years, because the day of reckoning’s going to come.”