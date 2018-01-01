Glen Oaks receives results of annual audit

The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Tom Winkelman, a certified public accountant from the Rehmann Robson financial services firm of Grand Rapids, on the college’s annual audit during their meeting Thursday.

Winkelman started with a letter that went through the role of Rehmann Robson as an independent auditor, and the role of GOCC management in the process. He said the planned timing and the scope of the audit went “as expected” with no surprises, the accounting policies used by the college are consistent with prior years, and that there was “nothing material” in terms of misstatements or corrections.

Winkleman then moved on to the audit itself, and went through a few highlights of the financial statements. He said the audit was a “clean report,” and financial statements from the college were presented fairly, which he said is “as good as it gets.”

Despite a more than $1.3 million increase in pension and other post-employment benefit liability from around $8.3 million to $9.7 million, which Winkleman said was in line with other colleges, the college’s net position in terms of assets and liabilities went up from just over $8 million in 2018 to $10,621,252.

When it comes to revenues and expenses, also known as the income statement for the college, there were general increases in tuition revenue by almost $230,000, and corresponding increases in instruction and activities. Overall, there was an increase of more than $2.5 million in the college’s net position from 2018 to 2019, from $8,085,561 to $10,621,252.

Finally, Winkleman presented an audit of federal awards that flow through the county, including financial aid and United States Department of Agriculture funding. Winkleman said there were no findings as a result of that separate audit, calling it a “clean report” and “the same as last year.”