Glen Oaks millage falls by narrow margin

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The Glen Oaks Community College Campus Improvements additional millage proposal was voted down Tuesday by the slimmest of margins, losing by less than 600 votes, while St. Joseph County Commission on Aging’s millage renewal request passed comfortably.

Constituents of St. Joseph County voted down the GOCC millage request 9,810 to 9,250. The request proposed increasing “the limitation upon the total amount of general ad valorem taxes imposed upon real and tangible personal property in any one year by Glen Oaks Community College District” in the amount of .50 mills or 50 cents per $1,000 of taxable value of all such property for a period of no more than seven years from 2019 to 2025 to be used for “safety and security improvements, energy efficiency upgrades, renovation of technology laboratories, classrooms and other student spaces, and other capital improvements on its St. Joseph County campus. The additional levy would have resulted in approximately $969,360 additional revenue for the college.

Glen Oaks President David Devier said “We have to be heartened to know that 9,000-plus community members supported us. A tremendous thank you goes out to all our college family and those wonderful community members who helped with this effort,” Devier said.

“The GOCC Yes! Committee worked tirelessly to carry the message to every corner of the community. This is not the end of the vision to create the facility we all desire going into the next 50 years.”

While the GOCC proposal was voted down narrowly, the COA’s millage renewal request passed by a healthy margin with 13,894 votes in favor and 5,792 against the measure.

The millage will allow the county to levy 3/4 of a mill or 75 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation for a period of six years from 2018 through 2023, for the purpose of an “operating millage for the continuation of Senior Services through the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging.” The millage is expected to generate $1,489,200 in additional revenue annually.

“We are excited that the voters approved the renewal, and that they feel like the COA is doing things that are helpful to the seniors of the county,” COA Executive Director Tim Stoll said. “Obviously the millage is vital in continuing our services and without it we wouldn’t be able to help as many people as we can. So, having the millage in place for the next few years is going to be very helpful.”

