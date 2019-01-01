Glen Oaks to host 29th annual St. Joseph County College Fair

CENTREVILLE — Over 800 students, prospective students and members of the community are expected to ascend on the campus of Glen Oaks Community College on Tuesday morning, Oct. 15 for the 2019 St. Joseph County College Fair. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Ken Schuler Court, the college’s gymnasium.

“Whether you are a current student interested in transfer information, an adult wanting to start classes to expand your knowledge, a high school student (and or parent) wanting to learn about program options at colleges and universities from Michigan and Indiana, this event is a great opportunity for you to meet with college representatives all in one place at one time,” said Adrienne Skinner, director of admissions at Glen Oaks.

All eight public schools in the county will be busing upper level students to the event. “This year we changed the time of the event from evening to morning,” said Skinner. “Often it was difficult for students to attend in the evening due to school related activities. During the planning stages, it became clear that the high schools were receptive to busing students to the college. To help with the student traffic flow, the area high schools will bus students at different times throughout the morning.”

Over 50 colleges and universities, both two-and four-year institutions, will be represented at the fair, along with representatives from the military branches and technical schools.

The event is free and open to anyone in the community. To learn more, call the Office of Admissions at Glen Oaks at (269) 294-4253. 62249 Shimmel Rd., Centreville, MI 49032 (269) 467.9945 or toll-free (888) 994.7818