Glen Oaks celebrates 51st commencement

More than 150 graduates walked across the stage at Ken Schuler Court inside Glen Oaks Community College Friday to receive their diplomas during Glen Oaks’ 51st annual Commencement Ceremony, the largest walking graduation class in the college’s history.

According to Glen Oaks, the average age of this year’s graduating class is 25 years old, with the youngest graduate being 18 years old, and the oldest at 59. Two dual-enrolled students also graduated with their associate degrees during the ceremony before graduating from their own high schools.

“Tonight is a night that you will all remember and your family will cherish for years to come,” Dr. David Devier said in his address to the students during the ceremony. “It’s a special evening for you, and also a special evening for us.”