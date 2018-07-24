Glen Oaks Board commits to 5-year millage

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College board of trustees met during a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 17 to clarify and reconfirm its commitment, both individually and collectively, to a 0.50 mill, five-year millage request that will appear on the ballot in the Nov. 6 election.

The special meeting was called after identifying an issue with the language on the ballot that states the proposed millage would run for seven years, when indeed the board approved it for five years in July. The November ballot language cannot be changed despite the discrepancy in the intended wording.

The board voted to reaffirm both individually and collectively the ballot language as presented during the July 24, 2018 meeting: (0.50 mills for five (5) years from 2019 to 2023 to be used for safety and security improvements, energy efficiency upgrades, renovation of technology laboratories, classrooms and other student spaces, and other capital improvements on the St. Joseph County campus).